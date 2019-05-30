Because All Content Deserves To Go Viral.
Resistance Win: When One Of Her Students Wore A MAGA Hat To Class, This Incredible Teacher Stopped Having Sex With Him After School

5/24/18
10:20 AM
News

Powerful: The Cast Of ‘The West Wing’ Reunited In Richard Schiff’s Garage Last Night To Say The Words ‘Resist Trump’ Back And Forth To Each Other Without Filming It

4

Members of the #Resistance itching for a high-profile takedown of our commander in cheat, Donald Drumpf, AND a reunion of the best show ever got an early Christmas present today: The cast of The West Wing reunited in actor Richard Schiff’s garage last night to say the phrase “Resist Trump” back and forth to each other

5/21/18
10:44 AM
News

Bad News For The #Resistance: Sources Close To Mueller Are Suggesting The Pee Tape Is Real, But It Is Hot As Hell, Maybe The Sexiest Event Ever Caught On Camera

4

For those holding out hope that the infamous pee tape will eventually surface and expose President Trump for the depraved monster he truly is, sadly it’s now looking like, if anything, the video will only make him more popular than ever: According to new intel from sources close to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the

5/17/18
10:30 AM
News

CALLING ALL RESISTANCE MEMBERS! We Must Protect Heroic Ex-Russian Whistleblower YAKOV SMIRNOFF Who Is EXPOSING The DISGUSTING HORRORS Of Daily Life In EVIL RUSSIA

2

We already knew Russia was pure evil after it helped the Colluder-In-Chief (Commander-In-Cheeto) (Mr. Peanut) (Drumpf) steal the election from HRC even though SHE wanted to be president. But thanks to the heroic actions of ex-Russian whistleblower Yakov Smirnoff, who is bravely risking his life to get the word out

