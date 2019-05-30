Resistance Win: This Restaurant Just Refused To Serve Steve Bannon Dinner Because It Closes At 3 p.m.
Sorry alt-right idiots, but if you support President Donald DRUMPF (a.k.a. President DUMP/DRIMPF), then you shouldn’t expect to be able to eat your meals in peace anymore. Conservative troll Steve Bannon found that out the hard way when a restaurant turned him away because it closes at 3 p.m.
SHARE This Video On Olive Garden's Wall Demanding That They Give Robert Mueller Free Pasta For Life In Recognition Of His Heroic Defense Of Democracy
It is Olive Garden’s duty to honor Robert Mueller!
Donald Trump is destroying America with every passing second, and you have the gall to check out these awesome surfing GIFs? How dare you?
Take That, Drumpf! British Protesters Flew A Trump Baby Balloon To Symbolize That He Is Full Of Innocent Love And Infinite Curiosity
During Trump’s trip to England, protesters totally owned him in the most awesome way possible. A giant balloon of Trump as a baby flew over the streets of London to demonstrate that he is full of innocent love and infinite curiosity.
Calling All Resistance Members! Roe V. Wade Is In DANGER! We Need YOU To Yell At JILL STEIN About The 2016 Election!
ATTENTION ALL RESISTANCE MEMBERS: With Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement looming, we now face the very real threat of Roe v. Wade being overturned by a conservative Supreme Court full of Trump nominees. The court will soon have the potential to completely demolish women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and civil rights, so…
Heartwarming: When This 25-Year-Old Resistance Member Was Dying Of Cancer, Robert Mueller Came To His Hospital Room To Give Him A Sneak Peek At The Conclusion Of The Russia Investigation
Make sure you have some tissues nearby, #Resistance Nation. This is bound to give you a happy sniffle or two.
Greetings, dear Cheeto-In-Chief. I don’t mean to send you into another toddler tantrum, but that seems to be just about impossible these days due to your incredibly fragile ego, so I’m just gonna say it: Mr. Drumpf, your hands are simply too small to ever fit around your massive, girthy penis!
Resistance Win: When One Of Her Students Wore A MAGA Hat To Class, This Incredible Teacher Stopped Having Sex With Him After School
Fair warning to all you Drumpf lovers out there: You might want to keep scrolling past this story, because a Resistance smackdown this epic may be too much for you to handle: A student in this Toledo, OH high school wore a MAGA hat to class, and his incredible teacher’s amazing response was to completely stop having…
Waste Of Time: Starbucks Closed Down For Anti-Bias Training Today Even Though We’ve Moved On And Are Mad About Other Things Now
Now that the whole story about two innocent black men being arrested in one of its stores is a distant memory, Starbucks has made the baffling decision to waste a huge amount of everyone’s time and attention today by closing down for anti-bias training even though the #Resistance has moved on and we’re mad about other…
Presidential Temper Tantrum: After His Classmates Spilled Pigs’ Blood On Him At Prom, Trump Totally Overreacted By Using His Psychic Powers To Massacre The Whole School [CORRECTION: The Person That Used Their Psychic Powers To Massacre A School Was Carrie, Not Donald Trump]
[UPDATED, May 29, 2018—PLEASE SEE CORRECTION AT BOTTOM.]
Heartbreaking: This Guy’s Uncle Is Racist But Not Quite Racist Enough For Him To Get Any Viral Content Out Of It
Fellow liberal activists, get ready to feel for this guy, because he’s living out any #Resistance member’s absolute nightmare: His uncle is racist, but not quite racist enough for him to get any viral content out of it.
Powerful: The Cast Of ‘The West Wing’ Reunited In Richard Schiff’s Garage Last Night To Say The Words ‘Resist Trump’ Back And Forth To Each Other Without Filming It
Members of the #Resistance itching for a high-profile takedown of our commander in cheat, Donald Drumpf, AND a reunion of the best show ever got an early Christmas present today: The cast of The West Wing reunited in actor Richard Schiff’s garage last night to say the phrase “Resist Trump” back and forth to each other…
Bad News For The #Resistance: Sources Close To Mueller Are Suggesting The Pee Tape Is Real, But It Is Hot As Hell, Maybe The Sexiest Event Ever Caught On Camera
For those holding out hope that the infamous pee tape will eventually surface and expose President Trump for the depraved monster he truly is, sadly it’s now looking like, if anything, the video will only make him more popular than ever: According to new intel from sources close to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the…
Drumpf’s Complicity In Israel’s Brutal Attacks On Palestinians Is Yet Another Example Of The GOP Taking Credit For Obama’s Hard Work
Since day one of his orange presidency, Drumpf has wasted no time putting his name on the hard-earned achievements of those before him and chalking those accomplishments up as his own personal successes. We saw this cheap political tactic wielded again this week as the U.S. moved its embassy to Jerusalem, stoking…
CALLING ALL RESISTANCE MEMBERS! We Must Protect Heroic Ex-Russian Whistleblower YAKOV SMIRNOFF Who Is EXPOSING The DISGUSTING HORRORS Of Daily Life In EVIL RUSSIA
We already knew Russia was pure evil after it helped the Colluder-In-Chief (Commander-In-Cheeto) (Mr. Peanut) (Drumpf) steal the election from HRC even though SHE wanted to be president. But thanks to the heroic actions of ex-Russian whistleblower Yakov Smirnoff, who is bravely risking his life to get the word out…
